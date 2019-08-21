Reviewing Athenex Inc. (ATNX)’s and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex Inc. 15 13.89 N/A -2.21 0.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.82 N/A -3.77 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Athenex Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex Inc. 0.00% -109.1% -66.6% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.9% -54.5%

2.2 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Athenex Inc. Its rival Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Athenex Inc.

Athenex Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$20 is Athenex Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 27.63%.

Institutional investors held 33.3% of Athenex Inc. shares and 31% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Athenex Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.5% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33%

For the past year Athenex Inc. has 41.84% stronger performance while Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -16.33% weaker performance.

On 5 of the 8 factors Athenex Inc. beats Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.