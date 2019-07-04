Reviewing Athenex Inc. (ATNX)’s and Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) and Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex Inc. 13 18.89 N/A -1.80 0.00 Motif Bio plc 4 0.00 N/A -1.44 0.00

In table 1 we can see Athenex Inc. and Motif Bio plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Athenex Inc. and Motif Bio plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex Inc. 0.00% -81.6% -55.8% Motif Bio plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Athenex Inc. and Motif Bio plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Motif Bio plc 0 0 0 0.00

Athenex Inc. has a 6.55% upside potential and a consensus target price of $20.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Athenex Inc. and Motif Bio plc are owned by institutional investors at 32% and 6.46% respectively. Athenex Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 9.9%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athenex Inc. 7.93% 21.49% 14.08% 15.96% -18.44% 10.48% Motif Bio plc -4.85% -8.84% -80.54% -74.21% -80.3% -70.26%

For the past year Athenex Inc. has 10.48% stronger performance while Motif Bio plc has -70.26% weaker performance.

Summary

Athenex Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Motif Bio plc.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis. Motif Bio plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.