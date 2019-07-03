Reviewing Athenex Inc. (ATNX)’s and Its Peers results

As Biotechnology company, Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Athenex Inc. has 32% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Athenex Inc. has 9.9% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Athenex Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex Inc. 0.00% -81.60% -55.80% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Athenex Inc. and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex Inc. N/A 13 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Athenex Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.83 2.72 2.83

With consensus price target of $31, Athenex Inc. has a potential upside of 65.78%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 131.90%. Based on the data given earlier, Athenex Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals, analysts’ opionion.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Athenex Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athenex Inc. 7.93% 21.49% 14.08% 15.96% -18.44% 10.48% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Athenex Inc. has weaker performance than Athenex Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

Athenex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.7. Competitively, Athenex Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 6.99 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Athenex Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Athenex Inc.

Dividends

Athenex Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Athenex Inc.’s rivals beat Athenex Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.