Reviewing Athenex Inc. (ATNX)’s and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex Inc. 15 13.17 N/A -2.21 0.00 InflaRx N.V. 26 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Demonstrates Athenex Inc. and InflaRx N.V. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Athenex Inc. and InflaRx N.V.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex Inc. 0.00% -109.1% -66.6% InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -19% -18.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Athenex Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, InflaRx N.V. has a Current Ratio of 18.1 while its Quick Ratio is 18.1. InflaRx N.V. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Athenex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Athenex Inc. and InflaRx N.V. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00

The average price target of Athenex Inc. is $20, with potential upside of 34.59%. Competitively InflaRx N.V. has a consensus price target of $6, with potential upside of 119.78%. Based on the data delivered earlier, InflaRx N.V. is looking more favorable than Athenex Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Athenex Inc. and InflaRx N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 33.3% and 53.6% respectively. 8.6% are Athenex Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84% InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81%

For the past year Athenex Inc. had bullish trend while InflaRx N.V. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors InflaRx N.V. beats Athenex Inc.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.