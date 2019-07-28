Reviewing Athenex Inc. (ATNX)’s and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)’s results

We are contrasting Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex Inc. 14 18.76 N/A -1.80 0.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -2.16 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Athenex Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Athenex Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex Inc. 0.00% -81.6% -55.8% Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Athenex Inc. is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.7. The Current Ratio of rival Gamida Cell Ltd. is 9.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.3. Gamida Cell Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Athenex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Athenex Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Athenex Inc.’s consensus price target is $20, while its potential upside is 7.30%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 32% of Athenex Inc. shares and 16.3% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares. 9.9% are Athenex Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 65.61% of Gamida Cell Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athenex Inc. 7.93% 21.49% 14.08% 15.96% -18.44% 10.48% Gamida Cell Ltd. -10.5% -14.25% -48.67% -30.28% 0% -27.97%

For the past year Athenex Inc. had bullish trend while Gamida Cell Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Athenex Inc. beats Gamida Cell Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.