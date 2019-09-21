Reviewing Athenex Inc. (ATNX)’s and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)’s results

This is a contrast between Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex Inc. 15 12.57 N/A -2.21 0.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 12.28 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Athenex Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex Inc. 0.00% -109.1% -66.6% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 282.5% -61.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Athenex Inc. is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival Cleveland BioLabs Inc. is 3.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.7. Cleveland BioLabs Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Athenex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Athenex Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Athenex Inc.’s upside potential is 40.45% at a $20 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33.3% of Athenex Inc. shares and 5.2% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares. Athenex Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.6%. Competitively, Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has 58.14% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45%

For the past year Athenex Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Cleveland BioLabs Inc. beats Athenex Inc.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.