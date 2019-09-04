Reviewing Athenex Inc. (ATNX)’s and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)’s results

Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex Inc. 15 12.69 N/A -2.21 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Athenex Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex Inc. 0.00% -109.1% -66.6% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6%

Liquidity

Athenex Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. are 3 and 3 respectively. Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Athenex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Athenex Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Athenex Inc. has a 39.66% upside potential and a consensus target price of $20. Competitively the consensus target price of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is $3, which is potential 446.45% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Athenex Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 33.3% of Athenex Inc. shares and 54.7% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 8.6% of Athenex Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has 4.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88%

For the past year Athenex Inc. had bullish trend while Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Athenex Inc.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.