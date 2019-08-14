Reviewing Athenex Inc. (ATNX)’s and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)’s results

Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex Inc. 14 13.49 N/A -2.21 0.00 Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -21.61 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex Inc. 0.00% -109.1% -66.6% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Athenex Inc. are 2.2 and 1.9. Competitively, Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has 1.3 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Athenex Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Athenex Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Athenex Inc.’s consensus price target is $20, while its potential upside is 31.41%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33.3% of Athenex Inc. shares and 15.1% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. shares. 8.6% are Athenex Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has 16.57% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65%

For the past year Athenex Inc. has 41.84% stronger performance while Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has -67.65% weaker performance.

Summary

Athenex Inc. beats Auris Medical Holding Ltd. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.