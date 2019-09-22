Reviewing Athenex Inc. (ATNX)’s and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX)’s results

Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex Inc. 15 12.62 N/A -2.21 0.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Athenex Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex Inc. 0.00% -109.1% -66.6% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -264.5% -178.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Athenex Inc. are 2.2 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Athenex Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Athenex Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 40.45% for Athenex Inc. with average price target of $20.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 33.3% of Athenex Inc. shares and 6.4% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 8.6% of Athenex Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 42.43% are Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4%

For the past year Athenex Inc. had bullish trend while Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Athenex Inc. beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.