Reviewing Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH)’s and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSE:HNW)’s results

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSE:HNW) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athene Holding Ltd. 40 0.43 147.01M 7.59 5.39 Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 14 0.00 N/A 0.24 60.42

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Athene Holding Ltd. and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Athene Holding Ltd. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Athene Holding Ltd. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athene Holding Ltd. 364,970,208.54% 16.6% 1.2% Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Athene Holding Ltd. and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athene Holding Ltd. 0 1 2 2.67 Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Athene Holding Ltd. is $50.67, with potential upside of 25.36%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.1% of Athene Holding Ltd. shares and 62.13% of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of Athene Holding Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athene Holding Ltd. -4.2% -6.78% -8.81% -4.62% -9.9% 2.59% Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.14% 0.28% -0.21% 4.73% 0.07% 10.62%

For the past year Athene Holding Ltd. has weaker performance than Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust

Summary

Athene Holding Ltd. beats Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust on 10 of the 12 factors.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; funding agreements to institutional investors; and life insurance and unit-linked products. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.