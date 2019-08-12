Reviewing Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH)’s and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM)’s results

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athene Holding Ltd. 43 0.60 N/A 7.59 5.39 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.35 N/A -0.49 0.00

Demonstrates Athene Holding Ltd. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athene Holding Ltd. 0.00% 16.6% 1.2% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Athene Holding Ltd. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athene Holding Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 36.39% for Athene Holding Ltd. with average target price of $53.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.1% of Athene Holding Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 1.43% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.5% of Athene Holding Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athene Holding Ltd. -4.2% -6.78% -8.81% -4.62% -9.9% 2.59% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.55% 0.99% -0.57% 1.39% 0.35% 1.39%

For the past year Athene Holding Ltd. has stronger performance than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Summary

Athene Holding Ltd. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; funding agreements to institutional investors; and life insurance and unit-linked products. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.