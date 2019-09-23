Reviewing Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH)’s and Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)’s results

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) and Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athene Holding Ltd. 42 0.66 N/A 7.59 5.39 Noah Holdings Limited 41 0.00 N/A 1.95 16.59

In table 1 we can see Athene Holding Ltd. and Noah Holdings Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Noah Holdings Limited appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Athene Holding Ltd. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Athene Holding Ltd.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athene Holding Ltd. 0.00% 16.6% 1.2% Noah Holdings Limited 0.00% 14.2% 10.8%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Athene Holding Ltd. and Noah Holdings Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athene Holding Ltd. 0 1 2 2.67 Noah Holdings Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Athene Holding Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 19.25% and an $50.67 consensus price target. Competitively Noah Holdings Limited has a consensus price target of $52, with potential upside of 69.11%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Noah Holdings Limited seems more appealing than Athene Holding Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.1% of Athene Holding Ltd. shares and 79.4% of Noah Holdings Limited shares. 1.5% are Athene Holding Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Noah Holdings Limited has 84.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athene Holding Ltd. -4.2% -6.78% -8.81% -4.62% -9.9% 2.59% Noah Holdings Limited -3.92% -27.75% -40.07% -27.49% -37.23% -25.35%

For the past year Athene Holding Ltd. has 2.59% stronger performance while Noah Holdings Limited has -25.35% weaker performance.

Summary

Athene Holding Ltd. beats Noah Holdings Limited on 7 of the 12 factors.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; funding agreements to institutional investors; and life insurance and unit-linked products. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. Its wealth management products and services include fixed income products, such as corporate credit products, real estate credit funds, factoring products, and mezzanine financing products linked to corporate merger and acquisitions and buyouts, and others; private equity products, such as investments in various private equity funds sponsored by domestic and international asset/fund management firms, as well as real estate equity funds and private equity funds of funds; secondary market equity fund products; and insurance products, mutual funds, and other products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.