Reviewing Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH)’s and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI)’s results

Both Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athene Holding Ltd. 42 0.66 N/A 7.59 5.39 Insight Select Income Fund 19 20.40 N/A 0.82 24.29

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Insight Select Income Fund appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Athene Holding Ltd. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Athene Holding Ltd. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Insight Select Income Fund, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Athene Holding Ltd. and Insight Select Income Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athene Holding Ltd. 0.00% 16.6% 1.2% Insight Select Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Athene Holding Ltd. and Insight Select Income Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athene Holding Ltd. 0 1 2 2.67 Insight Select Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Athene Holding Ltd. has an average target price of $50.67, and a 19.25% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Athene Holding Ltd. and Insight Select Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.1% and 42.51%. Athene Holding Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 1.5%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athene Holding Ltd. -4.2% -6.78% -8.81% -4.62% -9.9% 2.59% Insight Select Income Fund 0.15% -0.25% 5.17% 9.84% 10.33% 15.2%

For the past year Athene Holding Ltd. has weaker performance than Insight Select Income Fund

Summary

Athene Holding Ltd. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Insight Select Income Fund.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; funding agreements to institutional investors; and life insurance and unit-linked products. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.