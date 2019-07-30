Reviewing Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH)’s and Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS)’s results

This is a contrast between Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) and Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athene Holding Ltd. 43 0.77 N/A 7.59 5.67 Garrison Capital Inc. 7 2.92 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Athene Holding Ltd. and Garrison Capital Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athene Holding Ltd. 0.00% 16.6% 1.2% Garrison Capital Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.2%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Athene Holding Ltd. and Garrison Capital Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athene Holding Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Garrison Capital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Athene Holding Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 33.75% and an $56 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 91.8% of Athene Holding Ltd. shares and 36.4% of Garrison Capital Inc. shares. Athene Holding Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 1.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.8% of Garrison Capital Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athene Holding Ltd. -4.82% -0.14% -1.96% -9.43% -8.68% 7.98% Garrison Capital Inc. 1.02% -3.74% -6.46% -12.47% -17.85% 8.09%

For the past year Athene Holding Ltd. has weaker performance than Garrison Capital Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Athene Holding Ltd. beats Garrison Capital Inc.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; funding agreements to institutional investors; and life insurance and unit-linked products. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Garrison Capital Inc. is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, ?one-stop? senior secured or ?unitranche? loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies. The fund focuses on consumer loans, capital market activities, traditional direct lending but at times may purchase loans in the secondary market or make special situation investments. It seeks to invest between $5 million and $25 million in equity and between $10 million and $25 million in debt per transaction primarily in debt securities and loans with annual EBITDA between $5 million and $30 million, annual revenue between $50 million and $200 million. Its investments typically range in maturity from one to six years.