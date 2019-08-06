Reviewing Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH)’s and Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS)’s results

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) and Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athene Holding Ltd. 43 0.72 N/A 7.59 5.39 Garrison Capital Inc. 7 2.88 N/A -0.07 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Athene Holding Ltd. and Garrison Capital Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Athene Holding Ltd. and Garrison Capital Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athene Holding Ltd. 0.00% 16.6% 1.2% Garrison Capital Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.2%

Analyst Recommendations

Athene Holding Ltd. and Garrison Capital Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athene Holding Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Garrison Capital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Athene Holding Ltd. has a 43.85% upside potential and an average target price of $56.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Athene Holding Ltd. and Garrison Capital Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.1% and 35.7%. About 1.5% of Athene Holding Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Garrison Capital Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athene Holding Ltd. -4.2% -6.78% -8.81% -4.62% -9.9% 2.59% Garrison Capital Inc. 0.57% 2.46% 0.86% -4.39% -15.83% 9.95%

For the past year Athene Holding Ltd. has weaker performance than Garrison Capital Inc.

Summary

Athene Holding Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Garrison Capital Inc.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; funding agreements to institutional investors; and life insurance and unit-linked products. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Garrison Capital Inc. is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, ?one-stop? senior secured or ?unitranche? loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies. The fund focuses on consumer loans, capital market activities, traditional direct lending but at times may purchase loans in the secondary market or make special situation investments. It seeks to invest between $5 million and $25 million in equity and between $10 million and $25 million in debt per transaction primarily in debt securities and loans with annual EBITDA between $5 million and $30 million, annual revenue between $50 million and $200 million. Its investments typically range in maturity from one to six years.