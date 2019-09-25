Reviewing Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH)’s and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC)’s results

Both Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athene Holding Ltd. 42 0.65 N/A 7.59 5.39 Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 10 20.82 N/A 1.59 5.62

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Athene Holding Ltd. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Athene Holding Ltd.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Athene Holding Ltd. and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athene Holding Ltd. 0.00% 16.6% 1.2% Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Athene Holding Ltd. and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athene Holding Ltd. 0 1 2 2.67 Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Athene Holding Ltd. is $50.67, with potential upside of 20.33%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Athene Holding Ltd. and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.1% and 4.77% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.5% of Athene Holding Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 9.73% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athene Holding Ltd. -4.2% -6.78% -8.81% -4.62% -9.9% 2.59% Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.09% -3.15% -24.09% -32.53% -29.84% -20.36%

For the past year Athene Holding Ltd. had bullish trend while Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Athene Holding Ltd. beats Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; funding agreements to institutional investors; and life insurance and unit-linked products. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.