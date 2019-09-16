Reviewing Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH)’s and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:VMM)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:VMM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athene Holding Ltd. 42 0.66 N/A 7.59 5.39 Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 13 16.40 N/A 0.65 20.03

Table 1 demonstrates Athene Holding Ltd. and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Athene Holding Ltd. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Athene Holding Ltd.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athene Holding Ltd. 0.00% 16.6% 1.2% Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Athene Holding Ltd. and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athene Holding Ltd. 0 1 2 2.67 Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Athene Holding Ltd.’s upside potential is 19.08% at a $50.67 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Athene Holding Ltd. and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.1% and 21.9%. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of Athene Holding Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athene Holding Ltd. -4.2% -6.78% -8.81% -4.62% -9.9% 2.59% Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.77% 1.95% 1.58% 7.55% 6.42% 10.46%

For the past year Athene Holding Ltd. has weaker performance than Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.

Summary

Athene Holding Ltd. beats Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; funding agreements to institutional investors; and life insurance and unit-linked products. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.