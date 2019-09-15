Reviewing Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH)’s and Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS)’s results

Since Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) and Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athene Holding Ltd. 42 0.66 N/A 7.59 5.39 Cohen & Steers Inc. 49 6.54 N/A 2.52 20.79

Demonstrates Athene Holding Ltd. and Cohen & Steers Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Cohen & Steers Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Athene Holding Ltd. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Athene Holding Ltd.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Cohen & Steers Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Athene Holding Ltd. and Cohen & Steers Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athene Holding Ltd. 0.00% 16.6% 1.2% Cohen & Steers Inc. 0.00% 42% 25.6%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Athene Holding Ltd. and Cohen & Steers Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athene Holding Ltd. 0 1 2 2.67 Cohen & Steers Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Athene Holding Ltd. is $50.67, with potential upside of 19.08%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.1% of Athene Holding Ltd. shares and 45.4% of Cohen & Steers Inc. shares. Athene Holding Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 1.5%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8.6% of Cohen & Steers Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athene Holding Ltd. -4.2% -6.78% -8.81% -4.62% -9.9% 2.59% Cohen & Steers Inc. -0.27% 1% 4.53% 40.89% 34.28% 52.59%

For the past year Athene Holding Ltd. was less bullish than Cohen & Steers Inc.

Summary

Cohen & Steers Inc. beats Athene Holding Ltd. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; funding agreements to institutional investors; and life insurance and unit-linked products. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.