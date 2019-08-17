Reviewing Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH)’s and Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)’s results

Both Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) and Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athene Holding Ltd. 43 0.61 N/A 7.59 5.39 Ashford Inc. 47 0.32 N/A 3.29 10.44

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Athene Holding Ltd. and Ashford Inc. Ashford Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Athene Holding Ltd. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Athene Holding Ltd. is currently more affordable than Ashford Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Athene Holding Ltd. and Ashford Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athene Holding Ltd. 0.00% 16.6% 1.2% Ashford Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 2.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Athene Holding Ltd. and Ashford Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athene Holding Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Ashford Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 36.14% for Athene Holding Ltd. with average price target of $53.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Athene Holding Ltd. and Ashford Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.1% and 20.5% respectively. Athene Holding Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 1.5%. Comparatively, 5.7% are Ashford Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athene Holding Ltd. -4.2% -6.78% -8.81% -4.62% -9.9% 2.59% Ashford Inc. 8.92% 12.38% -38.07% -39.17% -54.86% -33.89%

For the past year Athene Holding Ltd. had bullish trend while Ashford Inc. had bearish trend.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; funding agreements to institutional investors; and life insurance and unit-linked products. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.