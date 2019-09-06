Reviewing Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH)’s and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)’s results

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athene Holding Ltd. 42 0.62 N/A 7.59 5.39 Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 15 7.52 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Athene Holding Ltd. and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Athene Holding Ltd. and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athene Holding Ltd. 0.00% 16.6% 1.2% Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Athene Holding Ltd. and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athene Holding Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Athene Holding Ltd. has an average target price of $52.5, and a 32.48% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Athene Holding Ltd. and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.1% and 28.27% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of Athene Holding Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athene Holding Ltd. -4.2% -6.78% -8.81% -4.62% -9.9% 2.59% Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. -0.2% 0.47% -1.7% 2.87% -5.63% 4.45%

For the past year Athene Holding Ltd. has weaker performance than Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Summary

Athene Holding Ltd. beats Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; funding agreements to institutional investors; and life insurance and unit-linked products. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. was formed on February 23, 2011 and is domiciled in United States.