Reviewing Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH)’s and Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA)’s results

Both Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) and Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athene Holding Ltd. 43 0.61 N/A 7.59 5.39 Altaba Inc. 71 109.01 N/A -15.90 0.00

In table 1 we can see Athene Holding Ltd. and Altaba Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athene Holding Ltd. 0.00% 16.6% 1.2% Altaba Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Athene Holding Ltd. and Altaba Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athene Holding Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Altaba Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The consensus price target of Athene Holding Ltd. is $53, with potential upside of 36.14%. On the other hand, Altaba Inc.’s potential upside is 11.70% and its consensus price target is $78. The information presented earlier suggests that Athene Holding Ltd. looks more robust than Altaba Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Athene Holding Ltd. and Altaba Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.1% and 73.03%. About 1.5% of Athene Holding Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Altaba Inc. has 5.22% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athene Holding Ltd. -4.2% -6.78% -8.81% -4.62% -9.9% 2.59% Altaba Inc. -0.9% -0.17% -8.32% 3.57% -2.68% 21.59%

For the past year Athene Holding Ltd. was less bullish than Altaba Inc.

Summary

Athene Holding Ltd. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Altaba Inc.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; funding agreements to institutional investors; and life insurance and unit-linked products. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Altaba Inc. operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc. and changed its name to Altaba Inc. in June 2017. Altaba Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.