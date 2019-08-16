Reviewing Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH)’s and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athene Holding Ltd. 43 0.59 N/A 7.59 5.39 AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Athene Holding Ltd. and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Athene Holding Ltd. and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athene Holding Ltd. 0.00% 16.6% 1.2% AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Athene Holding Ltd. and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athene Holding Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Athene Holding Ltd. has a 40.47% upside potential and an average target price of $53.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.1% of Athene Holding Ltd. shares and 0% of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund shares. Insiders held roughly 1.5% of Athene Holding Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athene Holding Ltd. -4.2% -6.78% -8.81% -4.62% -9.9% 2.59% AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund -0.43% 0% 0% 5.11% 0.98% 16.04%

For the past year Athene Holding Ltd. has weaker performance than AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Summary

Athene Holding Ltd. beats AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund on 7 of the 8 factors.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; funding agreements to institutional investors; and life insurance and unit-linked products. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.