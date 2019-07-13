Reviewing Atento S.A. (ATTO)’s and Envestnet Inc. (NYSE:ENV)’s results

Both Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) and Envestnet Inc. (NYSE:ENV) are each other’s competitor in the Business Services industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atento S.A. 3 0.10 N/A 0.25 13.08 Envestnet Inc. 63 4.64 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 highlights Atento S.A. and Envestnet Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Atento S.A. and Envestnet Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atento S.A. 0.00% 5.6% 1.5% Envestnet Inc. 0.00% 4.4% 2%

Risk & Volatility

Atento S.A. is 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.61 beta. Competitively, Envestnet Inc. is 90.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.9 beta.

Liquidity

Atento S.A.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Envestnet Inc. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Atento S.A. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Envestnet Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Atento S.A. and Envestnet Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atento S.A. 0 1 1 2.50 Envestnet Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Atento S.A. has a consensus price target of $6.5, and a 167.49% upside potential. On the other hand, Envestnet Inc.’s potential upside is 2.87% and its consensus price target is $74.83. Based on the data shown earlier, Atento S.A. is looking more favorable than Envestnet Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.9% of Atento S.A. shares and 90.3% of Envestnet Inc. shares. About 0.76% of Atento S.A.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.8% of Envestnet Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atento S.A. -7.1% -10.9% -17.22% -44.67% -53.94% -18.45% Envestnet Inc. -5.09% -1.56% 20.31% 24.45% 23.54% 37.63%

For the past year Atento S.A. has -18.45% weaker performance while Envestnet Inc. has 37.63% stronger performance.

Atento S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services. The company serves clients primarily in the telecommunications and financial services sectors; and in multi-sectors, including consumer goods, retail, public administration, healthcare, travel, and transportation and logistics, as well as technology and media. It provides its services and solutions through digital channels, which include SMS, email, chats, social media and apps, and others, as well as through voice and in-person. The company was formerly known as Atento Floatco S.A. Atento S.A. was founded in 1999 and is based in Luxembourg.

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial and wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business segments. The companyÂ’s product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, and sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides a portfolio of accounting, rebalancing, trading, performance reporting, and client relationship management software, primarily to high-end registered investment advisers; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions (ERS), which offers a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | PMC (Portfolio Management Consultants) that provides research due diligence and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services. The company also provides Envestnet | Yodlee data aggregation and data analytics platform, which offers cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. Envestnet, Inc. serves banks, wealth management and brokerage firms, Internet services companies, and other financial institutions. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.