Reviewing Atento S.A. (ATTO)’s and ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)’s results

We are comparing Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) and ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atento S.A. 3 0.10 N/A 0.11 21.57 ABM Industries Incorporated 38 0.41 N/A 1.24 34.08

Table 1 demonstrates Atento S.A. and ABM Industries Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. ABM Industries Incorporated seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Atento S.A. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Atento S.A. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than ABM Industries Incorporated, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atento S.A. 0.00% -8.3% -2% ABM Industries Incorporated 0.00% 5.9% 2.3%

Volatility & Risk

Atento S.A. is 28.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.72 beta. Competitively, ABM Industries Incorporated’s beta is 0.63 which is 37.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Atento S.A. is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival ABM Industries Incorporated is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. ABM Industries Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Atento S.A.

Analyst Recommendations

Atento S.A. and ABM Industries Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atento S.A. 0 1 1 2.50 ABM Industries Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50

Atento S.A.’s upside potential is 186.34% at a $6.5 consensus price target. Competitively ABM Industries Incorporated has a consensus price target of $41, with potential upside of 2.73%. The data provided earlier shows that Atento S.A. appears more favorable than ABM Industries Incorporated, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90% of Atento S.A. shares and 0% of ABM Industries Incorporated shares. About 0.76% of Atento S.A.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, ABM Industries Incorporated has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atento S.A. 0.87% -4.51% -35.81% -40.1% -63.88% -41.9% ABM Industries Incorporated 1.23% 4.36% 14.91% 25.6% 36.39% 31.08%

For the past year Atento S.A. had bearish trend while ABM Industries Incorporated had bullish trend.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors ABM Industries Incorporated beats Atento S.A.

Atento S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services. The company serves clients primarily in the telecommunications and financial services sectors; and in multi-sectors, including consumer goods, retail, public administration, healthcare, travel, and transportation and logistics, as well as technology and media. It provides its services and solutions through digital channels, which include SMS, email, chats, social media and apps, and others, as well as through voice and in-person. The company was formerly known as Atento Floatco S.A. Atento S.A. was founded in 1999 and is based in Luxembourg.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers carpet cleaning and dusting, floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, and other building cleaning services for commercial office buildings, data centers, educational institutions, government buildings, health facilities, industrial buildings, retail stores, sport event facilities, and transportation hubs. The company also provides onsite mechanical engineering and technical services and solutions relating to a range of facilities and infrastructure systems; and parking and transportation services for clients at various locations, including commercial office buildings, educational institutions, health facilities, hotels, sport event facilities, and transportation hubs. In addition, it offers custom energy solutions, HVAC, electrical, lighting, and other general maintenance and repair services comprising bundled energy solutions, energy efficiency upgrades, installations, preventative maintenance, retro-commissioning, and retrofits for clients in the private and public sectors; construction management, energy efficiency upgrades, healthcare support, leadership development, military base operations, and other mission support to the U.S. government entities; and facility management and environmental, food and nutrition, healthcare technology management, and patient and guest services to healthcare systems and hospitals. Further, the company franchises engineering services under the Linc Service and TEGG brands through individual and area franchises; and provides facility solutions to airlines and airports related to access control, aircraft cabin cleaning, shuttle bus operations, and passenger assistance. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in New York, New York.