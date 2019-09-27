Reviewing Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA)’s and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)’s results

This is a contrast between Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|14
|0.00
|37.60M
|-5.62
|0.00
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|23
|0.00
|23.70M
|3.00
|7.54
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|265,349,329.57%
|-69.1%
|-61.9%
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|104,038,630.38%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
The upside potential is 10.46% for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $15. Competitively Zealand Pharma A/S has a consensus price target of $30, with potential upside of 3.99%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Zealand Pharma A/S.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97% and 9%. About 2.3% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|-5.25%
|-27.19%
|-56.31%
|-60.55%
|-60.2%
|-58.92%
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|-1.05%
|3.57%
|8.69%
|53.95%
|52.19%
|94.92%
For the past year Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has -58.92% weaker performance while Zealand Pharma A/S has 94.92% stronger performance.
Summary
Zealand Pharma A/S beats on 7 of the 12 factors Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.
