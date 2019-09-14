Reviewing Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA)’s and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)’s results

Both Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -5.62 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 22 11.16 N/A -2.94 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2%

Volatility & Risk

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 104.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.04 beta. Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.52 beta and it is 152.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is 10 while its Current Ratio is 10. Meanwhile, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$70 is Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 361.74%. Competitively Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $21, with potential upside of 22.16%. The data provided earlier shows that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Voyager Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 97% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares and 75.6% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares. 2.3% are Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.5% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15%

For the past year Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Voyager Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. beats Voyager Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.