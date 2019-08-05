Reviewing Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA)’s and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)’s results

Since Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 30 0.00 N/A -5.62 0.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9% Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9%

Volatility and Risk

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2.04 and its 104.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Viking Therapeutics Inc. is 127.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.27 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. are 10 and 10. Competitively, Viking Therapeutics Inc. has 60.8 and 60.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

The upside potential is 438.34% for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $66. Competitively Viking Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $21.83, with potential upside of 216.84%. The information presented earlier suggests that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Viking Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97% and 65.4% respectively. About 2.3% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Viking Therapeutics Inc. has 11.03% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92% Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52%

For the past year Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has -58.92% weaker performance while Viking Therapeutics Inc. has 0.52% stronger performance.

Summary

Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.