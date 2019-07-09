Reviewing Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA)’s and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)’s results

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 32 0.00 N/A -5.23 0.00 Verona Pharma plc 6 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Verona Pharma plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9% Verona Pharma plc 0.00% 0% 0%

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Verona Pharma plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Verona Pharma plc 0 0 0 0.00

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $66, and a 253.13% upside potential.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Verona Pharma plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 65.57%. 2% are Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -27.51% -29.64% -36.66% -31.41% -43.91% -28.47% Verona Pharma plc -6.67% -5.94% 2.34% -50.25% -64.17% -37.62%

For the past year Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Verona Pharma plc.

On 4 of the 7 factors Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. beats Verona Pharma plc.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The companyÂ’s lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.