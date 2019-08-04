Reviewing Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA)’s and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 30 0.00 N/A -5.62 0.00 TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.13 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9% TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132.9% -75.9%

Risk & Volatility

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 104.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.04 beta. Competitively, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 139.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.39 beta.

Liquidity

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10 while its Quick Ratio is 10. On the competitive side is, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2.4 Current Ratio and a 2.4 Quick Ratio. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 412.82% at a $66 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 65.7% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.3% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 8.89% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92% TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.98% -34.33% -30.49% -45.67% -82.4% -30.16%

For the past year Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. was more bearish than TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for soft tissue sarcoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trials for wet AMD. The companyÂ’s other product candidates comprise TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for mesothelioma, Phase II clinical trials for glioblastoma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors and lymphomas, as well as Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment prostate cancer. Its preclinical development products include TRC205, an endoglin antibody for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC694, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of NF-kB inducing kinase for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies, including myeloma. The company has a strategic licensing collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V. to develop TRC253 and TRC694; and a license agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize DE-122, the ophthalmic formulation of TRC105, for ophthalmology indications. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.