Reviewing Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA)’s and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -5.62 0.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -7.65 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -175.2% -156.5%

Volatility & Risk

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 104.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.04 beta. Competitively, Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s 40.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.4 beta.

Liquidity

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10 and a Quick Ratio of 10. Competitively, Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11 and has 11 Quick Ratio. Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 387.44% for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $66.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97% and 22.2% respectively. About 2.3% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.73% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26%

For the past year Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has -58.92% weaker performance while Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has 8.26% stronger performance.

Summary

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.