Reviewing Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA)’s and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)’s results

Both Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|24
|0.00
|N/A
|-5.62
|0.00
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|2
|93.06
|N/A
|-2.52
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-69.1%
|-61.9%
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-563.6%
|-102.2%
Liquidity
10 and 10 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. Its rival Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Selecta Biosciences Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average price target of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is $42.5, with potential upside of 178.87%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97% and 57.4% respectively. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.3%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|-5.25%
|-27.19%
|-56.31%
|-60.55%
|-60.2%
|-58.92%
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|8.43%
|2.27%
|-17.81%
|3.45%
|-85.15%
|-32.33%
For the past year Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Selecta Biosciences Inc.
Summary
Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Selecta Biosciences Inc.
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.
