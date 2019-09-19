Reviewing Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA)’s and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)’s results

Both Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -5.62 0.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 93.06 N/A -2.52 0.00

Table 1 highlights Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -563.6% -102.2%

Liquidity

10 and 10 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. Its rival Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is $42.5, with potential upside of 178.87%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97% and 57.4% respectively. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.3%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33%

For the past year Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.