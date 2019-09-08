Reviewing Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA)’s and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)’s results

Since Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 26 0.00 N/A -5.62 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 4 3.60 N/A -0.20 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and MediWound Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9% MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7%

Volatility and Risk

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s 2.04 beta indicates that its volatility is 104.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. MediWound Ltd. on the other hand, has 0.5 beta which makes it 50.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is 10 while its Current Ratio is 10. Meanwhile, MediWound Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and MediWound Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 MediWound Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $70, while its potential upside is 400.00%. On the other hand, MediWound Ltd.’s potential upside is 233.22% and its consensus target price is $10.13. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than MediWound Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares and 37.1% of MediWound Ltd. shares. Insiders owned 2.3% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 41.5% are MediWound Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92% MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54%

For the past year Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than MediWound Ltd.

Summary

MediWound Ltd. beats Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.