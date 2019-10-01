Reviewing Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA)’s and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)’s results

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 37.60M -5.62 0.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 15.57M -4.56 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 264,416,315.05% -69.1% -61.9% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 143,502,304.15% -40.1% -37.2%

Liquidity

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10 while its Quick Ratio is 10. On the competitive side is, Magenta Therapeutics Inc. which has a 17.1 Current Ratio and a 17.1 Quick Ratio. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -15.01% for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. with average price target of $12.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97% and 85.4% respectively. About 2.3% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.2% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 5.22% -0.07% -1.39% 96.65% -2.45% 137.02%

For the past year Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has -58.92% weaker performance while Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has 137.02% stronger performance.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.