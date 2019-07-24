Reviewing Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA)’s and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)’s results

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -5.23 0.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 133 3.97 N/A 8.02 17.24

Demonstrates Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1%

Volatility & Risk

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is 119.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.19. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc on the other hand, has 1.1 beta which makes it 10.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. are 10 and 10 respectively. Its competitor Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 3. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 8 2.73

The average price target of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is $66, with potential upside of 338.25%. Competitively the average price target of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is $170.82, which is potential 25.43% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares and 99.6% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares. Insiders owned 2% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -27.51% -29.64% -36.66% -31.41% -43.91% -28.47% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc -1.62% -0.06% 11.24% -4.99% -16.68% 11.58%

For the past year Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has -28.47% weaker performance while Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has 11.58% stronger performance.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.