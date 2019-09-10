Reviewing Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA)’s and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)’s results

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -5.62 0.00 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 2.79 N/A -0.28 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.04 beta means Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 104.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 78.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.78 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is 10 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10. The Current Ratio of rival Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.9. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has a 374.90% upside potential and an average price target of $70.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97% and 55.3%. Insiders held 2.3% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.4% are Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.82% -16% -10.91% 19.03% -15.52% 24.58%

For the past year Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.