Reviewing Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA)’s and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)’s results

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -5.62 0.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.04 beta indicates that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is 104.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.1 beta which is 10.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is 10 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10. The Current Ratio of rival Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 12.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 12.4. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$42.5 is Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 168.82%. Meanwhile, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $7, while its potential upside is 96.63%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 97% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares and 84.9% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.3% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.09% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.34% -5.78% -7.35% 0.26% -59.65% 6.54%

For the past year Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.