Reviewing Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA)’s and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)’s results

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 33 0.00 N/A -5.23 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.28 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 164.4% -54%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is 10 while its Current Ratio is 10. Meanwhile, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8 while its Quick Ratio is 8. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$66 is Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 234.35%. Competitively Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $18, with potential upside of 79.10%. The data provided earlier shows that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 82.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -27.51% -29.64% -36.66% -31.41% -43.91% -28.47% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.32% -9.01% -2.52% 91.3% 0% 179.55%

For the past year Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.