Reviewing Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA)’s and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)’s results

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|33
|0.00
|N/A
|-5.23
|0.00
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.28
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-69.1%
|-61.9%
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|164.4%
|-54%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is 10 while its Current Ratio is 10. Meanwhile, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8 while its Quick Ratio is 8. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
$66 is Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 234.35%. Competitively Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $18, with potential upside of 79.10%. The data provided earlier shows that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 82.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|-27.51%
|-29.64%
|-36.66%
|-31.41%
|-43.91%
|-28.47%
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-10.32%
|-9.01%
|-2.52%
|91.3%
|0%
|179.55%
For the past year Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
