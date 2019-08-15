Reviewing Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA)’s and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)’s results

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -5.62 0.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5%

Risk and Volatility

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has a 2.04 beta, while its volatility is 104.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s 88.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.88 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. are 10 and 10 respectively. Its competitor Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 24.9 and its Quick Ratio is 24.9. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has a 369.75% upside potential and an average target price of $66.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97% and 82.9% respectively. Insiders owned 2.3% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8%

For the past year Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Catalyst Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. beats Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.