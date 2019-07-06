Reviewing Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA)’s and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 33 0.00 N/A -5.23 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 48 3.75 N/A 12.15 4.61

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -17.1%

Volatility and Risk

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2.19 and its 119.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.68 beta and it is 68.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has a 234.35% upside potential and a consensus price target of $66. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $66.33 consensus price target and a 7.17% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 86.5%. About 2% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -27.51% -29.64% -36.66% -31.41% -43.91% -28.47% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13% 17.12% 15.5% 54.29% 22.67% 43.67%

For the past year Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.