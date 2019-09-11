Reviewing Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA)’s and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)’s results

Both Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -5.62 0.00 Alterity Therapeutics Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9% Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9%

Risk and Volatility

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2.04 and its 104.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Alterity Therapeutics Limited has a 1.03 beta which is 3.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. are 10 and 10. Competitively, Alterity Therapeutics Limited has 4.4 and 4.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $70, while its potential upside is 348.14%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 97% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 3.1% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% are Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Alterity Therapeutics Limited has 18.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92% Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09%

For the past year Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Alterity Therapeutics Limited beats Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.