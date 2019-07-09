Reviewing Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA)’s and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)’s results

Both Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 32 0.00 N/A -5.23 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.19 shows that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is 119.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s 123.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s -0.23 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is 10 while its Current Ratio is 10. Meanwhile, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 254.65% at a $66 average target price. On the other hand, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 71.76% and its average target price is $36. The results provided earlier shows that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 84.8%. 2% are Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -27.51% -29.64% -36.66% -31.41% -43.91% -28.47% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 4.56% -3.24% -12.31% -31.07% -30.72% -12.71%

For the past year Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.