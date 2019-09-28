Reviewing Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA)’s and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)’s results

We are comparing Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 37.60M -5.62 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 -0.37 16.88M -2.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 265,349,329.57% -69.1% -61.9% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 2,175,538,084.80% -136.5% -93.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. are 10 and 10 respectively. Its competitor Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is 3.1. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $15, and a 11.52% upside potential. Meanwhile, Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $5, while its potential upside is 504.01%. The results provided earlier shows that Aileron Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Atara Biotherapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 97% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares and 28.3% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. shares. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.3%. Competitively, Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.08% -27.01% -71.08% -53.68% -84.32% -40.44%

For the past year Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.