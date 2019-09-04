Reviewing Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA)’s and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 26 0.00 N/A -5.62 0.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3 13.79 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 highlights Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.04 beta means Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 104.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.22 beta.

Liquidity

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10 and 10 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aeterna Zentaris Inc. are 2.4 and 2.3 respectively. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $70, and a 454.68% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 21.4% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.3%. Competitively, 0.6% are Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97%

For the past year Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has weaker performance than Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.