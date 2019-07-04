Reviewing ATA Inc. (ATAI)’s and Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)’s results

As Education & Training Services companies, ATA Inc. (NASDAQ:ATAI) and Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATA Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.53 0.00 Chegg Inc. 36 14.03 N/A -0.15 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ATA Inc. and Chegg Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ATA Inc. and Chegg Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATA Inc. 0.00% 297.1% 128.1% Chegg Inc. 0.00% -4.1% -1.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.85 beta means ATA Inc.’s volatility is 185.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Chegg Inc.’s beta is 1.2 which is 20.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ATA Inc. are 10.8 and 10.8. Competitively, Chegg Inc. has 14 and 14 for Current and Quick Ratio. Chegg Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ATA Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given ATA Inc. and Chegg Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ATA Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Chegg Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Chegg Inc.’s consensus price target is $38.5, while its potential downside is -4.77%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ATA Inc. and Chegg Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12% and 0% respectively. 18.7% are ATA Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.1% of Chegg Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ATA Inc. 8.68% -26.77% 128.85% 117.75% 335.56% 158.7% Chegg Inc. 0.28% -4.66% -2.75% 34.55% 47.99% 28.25%

For the past year ATA Inc. has stronger performance than Chegg Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Chegg Inc. beats ATA Inc.

ATA Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides computer-based testing services in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers services for the creation and delivery of computer-based tests utilizing its test delivery platform and proprietary testing technologies that are used for professional licensure and certification tests in various industries, including IT services, banking, teaching, and insurance; and administrative services, such as test registration, scheduling, fee collection, and certification fulfillment. Its e-testing platform integrates various aspects of the test delivery process for computer-based tests, from test form compilation to test scoring and results analysis; and mobile test administration platform MTS enhances test administration. The company also offers HR Select, an employee assessment solution that enables corporate human resources departments to test, benchmark, and analyze job applicants; and online education services. As of March 31, 2017, the company operated 3,147 authorized test centers. It serves governmental agencies, professional associations, and IT vendors, as well as individual online education services consumers. ATA Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Chegg, Inc. operates student-first connected learning platform that help students transition from high school to college to career. The companyÂ’s products and services help students to study for college admission exams, find the right college to accomplish their goals, get better grades and test scores while in school, and find internships that allow them to gain skills to help them enter the workforce after college. It offers print textbook and eTextbook library for rent and sale; and provides eTextbooks, supplemental materials, Chegg Study service, tutoring service, writing tools, textbook buyback, test preparation service, internships, and college admissions and scholarship services, as well as enrollment marketing and brand advertising services. The company has a strategic alliance with Ingram Content Group Inc. Chegg, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.