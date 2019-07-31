Reviewing ATA Inc. (ATAI)’s and Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between ATA Inc. (NASDAQ:ATAI) and Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Education & Training Services industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATA Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.53 0.00 Adtalem Global Education Inc. 47 2.25 N/A 2.18 20.02

Table 1 highlights ATA Inc. and Adtalem Global Education Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATA Inc. 0.00% 297.1% 128.1% Adtalem Global Education Inc. 0.00% 7.5% 4.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.85 beta means ATA Inc.’s volatility is 185.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Adtalem Global Education Inc. is 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.92 beta.

Liquidity

ATA Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.8 while its Quick Ratio is 10.8. On the competitive side is, Adtalem Global Education Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. ATA Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Adtalem Global Education Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 12% of ATA Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.6% of Adtalem Global Education Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 18.7% of ATA Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Adtalem Global Education Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ATA Inc. 8.68% -26.77% 128.85% 117.75% 335.56% 158.7% Adtalem Global Education Inc. -1.42% -10.79% -9.35% -24.6% -3.25% -7.59%

For the past year ATA Inc. had bullish trend while Adtalem Global Education Inc. had bearish trend.

ATA Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides computer-based testing services in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers services for the creation and delivery of computer-based tests utilizing its test delivery platform and proprietary testing technologies that are used for professional licensure and certification tests in various industries, including IT services, banking, teaching, and insurance; and administrative services, such as test registration, scheduling, fee collection, and certification fulfillment. Its e-testing platform integrates various aspects of the test delivery process for computer-based tests, from test form compilation to test scoring and results analysis; and mobile test administration platform MTS enhances test administration. The company also offers HR Select, an employee assessment solution that enables corporate human resources departments to test, benchmark, and analyze job applicants; and online education services. As of March 31, 2017, the company operated 3,147 authorized test centers. It serves governmental agencies, professional associations, and IT vendors, as well as individual online education services consumers. ATA Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Adtalem Global Education Inc. provides educational services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, Technology and Business, and U.S. Traditional Postsecondary. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides pre and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through campus and online; American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine and Ross University School of Medicine, which provide medical education; and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine that offers veterinary education. The Professional Education segment operates Becker Professional Education, which provides professional education serving the accounting, finance, project management, and healthcare professions. The Technology and Business segment operates approximately 13 institutions that offer undergraduate and graduate programs primarily in the areas of technology, engineering, business, management, medical, healthcare, and law, as well as legal bar exam review courses and review courses for tests required for diplomatic careers. The Business, Technology and Management segment operates DeVry University that offer career-oriented master's, bachelor's, and associate degree and certificate programs in technology, science, business, and the arts. The company was formerly known as DeVry Education Group Inc. and changed its name to Adtalem Global Education Inc. in May 2017. Adtalem Global Education Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.