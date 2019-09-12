Reviewing Asure Software Inc. (ASUR)’s and Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)’s results

We are contrasting Asure Software Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) and Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Software & Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asure Software Inc. 7 1.03 N/A -0.60 0.00 Tenable Holdings Inc. 29 7.12 N/A -0.84 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Asure Software Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) and Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asure Software Inc. 0.00% -8.4% -2.5% Tenable Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% -20.5%

Liquidity

Asure Software Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Tenable Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. Tenable Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Asure Software Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Asure Software Inc. and Tenable Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Asure Software Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Tenable Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Asure Software Inc. is $12.33, with potential upside of 90.28%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 63.8% of Asure Software Inc. shares and 83.9% of Tenable Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 4.9% of Asure Software Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Tenable Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Asure Software Inc. -0.11% 8% 33.68% 65.75% -37.63% 78.15% Tenable Holdings Inc. -19.99% -12.62% -20.62% -7.9% -15.68% 12.93%

For the past year Asure Software Inc. has stronger performance than Tenable Holdings Inc.

Asure Software, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) time and labor management, and workspace management solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of solutions to help clients optimize and manage their mobile workforces and their global workspaces. Its SaaS-based offerings include asset management, mobile room scheduling, mobile time tracking, scheduling software, space utilization solutions, tablet-based time clocks, time and labor management software, traditional time clocks, touch panels for room scheduling, and workplace business intelligence analytics. The companyÂ’s AsureSpace product line offers workplace management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environments and optimize real estate utilization. It also provides AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize labor and labor administration costs and activities. Asure Software, Inc. serves Fortune 500 clients to small and mid-sized businesses. The company sells its products directly, as well as through reseller and referral partners. Asure Software, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Tenable Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. The company offers Tenable.io, a software as a service that manages and measures cyber exposure across a range of traditional information technology assets, such as networking infrastructure, desktops, and on-premises servers, as well as modern information technology assets, such as cloud workloads, containers, Web applications, and Internet of things and operational technology assets; and SecurityCenter, a solution to manage and measure cyber exposure across traditional information technology assets and can be run on-premises, in the cloud, or in a hybrid environment. Tenable Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.