Reviewing Asure Software Inc. (ASUR)’s and Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)’s results

Asure Software Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) and Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA), both competing one another are Business Software & Services companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asure Software Inc. 7 0.94 N/A -0.60 0.00 Pegasystems Inc. 68 6.43 N/A -0.42 0.00

Demonstrates Asure Software Inc. and Pegasystems Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Asure Software Inc. and Pegasystems Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asure Software Inc. 0.00% -8.4% -2.5% Pegasystems Inc. 0.00% -4.9% -3.1%

Volatility and Risk

Asure Software Inc. has a 1.13 beta, while its volatility is 13.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Pegasystems Inc. on the other hand, has 1.25 beta which makes it 25.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Asure Software Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Pegasystems Inc. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Pegasystems Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Asure Software Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Asure Software Inc. and Pegasystems Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Asure Software Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Pegasystems Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

$12.33 is Asure Software Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 103.80%. Pegasystems Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $77.67 average price target and a 8.86% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Asure Software Inc. seems more appealing than Pegasystems Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 63.8% of Asure Software Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 48.2% of Pegasystems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Asure Software Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 51.2% of Pegasystems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Asure Software Inc. -0.11% 8% 33.68% 65.75% -37.63% 78.15% Pegasystems Inc. -2.63% 4.42% 3.63% 35.05% 36.59% 58.06%

For the past year Asure Software Inc. was more bullish than Pegasystems Inc.

Summary

Pegasystems Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Asure Software Inc.

Asure Software, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) time and labor management, and workspace management solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of solutions to help clients optimize and manage their mobile workforces and their global workspaces. Its SaaS-based offerings include asset management, mobile room scheduling, mobile time tracking, scheduling software, space utilization solutions, tablet-based time clocks, time and labor management software, traditional time clocks, touch panels for room scheduling, and workplace business intelligence analytics. The companyÂ’s AsureSpace product line offers workplace management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environments and optimize real estate utilization. It also provides AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize labor and labor administration costs and activities. Asure Software, Inc. serves Fortune 500 clients to small and mid-sized businesses. The company sells its products directly, as well as through reseller and referral partners. Asure Software, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Pegasystems, Inc. develops, markets, licenses, and software applications for marketing, sales, service, and operations in the United States and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, a platform that enables clients to build enterprise applications. The company also offers customer relationship management applications, including Pega Marketing that enable enterprises to enhance customer experiences across inbound and outbound channels; Pega sales automation applications to automate and manage the sales process from prospecting to product fulfillment; Pega customer service applications to contact center desktop, case management for customer service, mobile field service, digital, self-service, and industry specific processes and data models; and operations applications to support exceptions and investigations, order fulfillment, claims processing, insurance underwriting, and product development, as well as risk, fraud, and compliance management. In addition, it provides Pega Cloud to develop, test, and deploy its software applications using an Internet-based infrastructure; consulting and implementation support, training, and technical support services. The company primarily markets its software and services to financial services, healthcare, insurance, communications and media, public sector, manufacturing, life sciences, and other markets through a direct sales force, as well as through partnerships with technology providers and application developers. Pegasystems, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.