Reviewing Asure Software Inc. (ASUR)’s and DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)’s results

Asure Software Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) and DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) are two firms in the Business Software & Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asure Software Inc. 7 1.06 N/A -0.60 0.00 DocuSign Inc. 53 13.70 N/A -1.20 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Asure Software Inc. and DocuSign Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Asure Software Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) and DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asure Software Inc. 0.00% -8.4% -2.5% DocuSign Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -12.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Asure Software Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival DocuSign Inc. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. DocuSign Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Asure Software Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Asure Software Inc. and DocuSign Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Asure Software Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 DocuSign Inc. 0 1 7 2.88

Competitively DocuSign Inc. has an average target price of $69.13, with potential upside of 7.29%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Asure Software Inc. and DocuSign Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 63.8% and 71.2% respectively. Asure Software Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.9%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.6% of DocuSign Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Asure Software Inc. -0.11% 8% 33.68% 65.75% -37.63% 78.15% DocuSign Inc. -4.84% 2.11% -7.35% 4.76% 0.02% 29.04%

For the past year Asure Software Inc. has stronger performance than DocuSign Inc.

Asure Software, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) time and labor management, and workspace management solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of solutions to help clients optimize and manage their mobile workforces and their global workspaces. Its SaaS-based offerings include asset management, mobile room scheduling, mobile time tracking, scheduling software, space utilization solutions, tablet-based time clocks, time and labor management software, traditional time clocks, touch panels for room scheduling, and workplace business intelligence analytics. The companyÂ’s AsureSpace product line offers workplace management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environments and optimize real estate utilization. It also provides AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize labor and labor administration costs and activities. Asure Software, Inc. serves Fortune 500 clients to small and mid-sized businesses. The company sells its products directly, as well as through reseller and referral partners. Asure Software, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

DocuSign, Inc. provides cloud based transaction products and services in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It serves large enterprises, sole proprietorships, small- to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company was 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.