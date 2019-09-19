Reviewing Astrotech Corporation (ASTC)’s and CPI Aerostructures Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)’s results

Both Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC) and CPI Aerostructures Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) are each other’s competitor in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astrotech Corporation 3 145.43 N/A -2.31 0.00 CPI Aerostructures Inc. 7 1.01 N/A 0.27 29.51

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrotech Corporation 0.00% -371% -264% CPI Aerostructures Inc. 0.00% 3% 1.9%

Risk and Volatility

Astrotech Corporation has a beta of -0.3 and its 130.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. CPI Aerostructures Inc. on the other hand, has 0.32 beta which makes it 68.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 14.1% of Astrotech Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 58.2% of CPI Aerostructures Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 43.81% of Astrotech Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of CPI Aerostructures Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Astrotech Corporation 4.91% 9.72% -32.75% -46.02% -21.34% -43.19% CPI Aerostructures Inc. 3.29% -5.19% 27.23% 12.63% -19.07% 23.23%

For the past year Astrotech Corporation has -43.19% weaker performance while CPI Aerostructures Inc. has 23.23% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors CPI Aerostructures Inc. beats Astrotech Corporation.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Astro Scientific and Astral. The Astro Scientific segment develops, manufactures, and sells chemical analyzers for use in the airport security, military, breath analysis markets, including MMS-1000, a small and low-power desktop analyzer designed for the laboratory market; and OEM-1000, an original equipment manufacturer component that drives the MMS-1000. This segment also develops vaccines and other therapeutics. The Astral segment offers Astral Black ICE, a system targeted mainly towards the black-and-white feature film and television series digitization and restoration markets; Astral Color ICE, a standalone AI software solution that integrates into film scanners to enable color image correction and enhancement; and Astral HDR ICE, high dynamic range solution that upgrades digital and traditional films to the HDR10 standard. The company was formerly known as SPACEHAB, Inc. and changed its name to Astrotech Corporation in 2009. Astrotech Corporation was founded in 1984 is headquartered in Austin, Texas.