Reviewing Astronics Corporation (ATRO)’s and Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A)’s results

Both Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) and Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) are each other’s competitor in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astronics Corporation 28 0.39 30.99M 3.74 9.85 Moog Inc. 83 1.64 33.08M 4.65 17.52

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Astronics Corporation and Moog Inc. Moog Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Astronics Corporation. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Astronics Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Moog Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Astronics Corporation and Moog Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astronics Corporation 108,775,008.78% 30.9% 15.7% Moog Inc. 40,072,683.22% 11% 4.7%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.38 shows that Astronics Corporation is 38.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Moog Inc.’s 1.66 beta is the reason why it is 66.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Astronics Corporation is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Moog Inc. is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. Astronics Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Moog Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Astronics Corporation and Moog Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Astronics Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Moog Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 42.95% for Astronics Corporation with average price target of $42.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.1% of Astronics Corporation shares and 95.9% of Moog Inc. shares. About 1.6% of Astronics Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Moog Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Astronics Corporation -3.71% -11.99% 10.7% 19.8% 10.98% 20.99% Moog Inc. -15.15% -12.42% -11.22% -5.53% 13.42% 5.14%

For the past year Astronics Corporation was more bullish than Moog Inc.

Summary

Moog Inc. beats on 8 of the 14 factors Astronics Corporation.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; and system certification and other products. This segment serves airframe manufacturers (OEM) that build aircraft for the commercial, military, and general aviation markets; suppliers; and aircraft operators, such as airlines and branches of the U.S. Department of Defense, as well as the Federal Aviation Administration and airport operators. The Test Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, and maintains automatic test systems, subsystems, and instruments that support the semiconductor, aerospace, communications, and weapons test systems, as well as training and simulation devices for commercial and military applications. It serves OEMs and prime government contractors for consumer electronics and military products. The company also provides and engineering, design, and certification solutions for commercial aircraft, specializing in connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and electrical power systems. Astronics Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in East Aurora, New York.